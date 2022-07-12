Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 316 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $395,149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

