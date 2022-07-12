Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Takes $387,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. 548,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,679,580. The company has a market capitalization of $253.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.