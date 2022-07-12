Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty makes up about 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after buying an additional 2,632,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,564 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 81,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

