Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Webster Financial (WBS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) recently:

7/11/2022 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $55.00.

7/7/2022 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $57.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WBS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.26. 1,740,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,511. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

