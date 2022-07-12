Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $108.27

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

