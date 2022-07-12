Analysts Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Target Price at GBX 2,935.71

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,923.13 ($34.77).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.27) to GBX 2,800 ($33.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($34.91) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday.

Get Bunzl alerts:

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,883 ($34.29) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,167.27 ($37.67). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,792.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,840.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The company has a market cap of £9.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2,175.76.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($36.26), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($471,565.13).

About Bunzl (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.