Analyzing Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) & eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Anywhere Real Estate and eXp World, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anywhere Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A eXp World 1 1 2 0 2.25

eXp World has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 190.53%. Given eXp World’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eXp World is more favorable than Anywhere Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Anywhere Real Estate and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anywhere Real Estate 4.13% 14.24% 4.21% eXp World 2.03% 41.05% 20.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of eXp World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anywhere Real Estate and eXp World’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.15 $343.00 million $2.78 3.68 eXp World $3.77 billion 0.55 $81.22 million $0.55 25.35

Anywhere Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than eXp World. Anywhere Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eXp World, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eXp World beats Anywhere Real Estate on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anywhere Real Estate (Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It is also involved in building 3D virtual worlds for work, education, and events; and focused on agent website and consumer real estate portal technology. In addition, the company operates SUCCESS print magazine, SUCCESS.com portal, SUCCESS newsletters, podcasts, digital training courses, and affiliated social media accounts across platforms. Further, it provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through proprietary technology enabled services, as well as technology and support services contracted to third parties. eXp World Holdings, Inc. operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, and Germany. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

