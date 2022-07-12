APYSwap Reaches Market Cap of $353,939.81 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $353,939.81 and approximately $52,485.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00107662 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000333 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

