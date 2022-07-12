Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 78,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 715,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a market cap of C$151.50 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47.

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Minerals Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 4,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 100% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 11,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

