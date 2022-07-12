Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ARDC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. 1,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

