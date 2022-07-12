Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATZ. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$57.00.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$35.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.62. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$60.64.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

