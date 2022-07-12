Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($56.73) to GBX 4,136 ($49.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($70.65) to GBX 5,650 ($67.20) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. OTR Global lowered Ashtead Group to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($55.01) to GBX 4,825 ($57.39) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5,342.20.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $179.92 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.