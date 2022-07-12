Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $4.73 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30.

