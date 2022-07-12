Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $339,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

