Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $430.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atlassian traded as low as $189.36 and last traded at $191.64. 46,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,606,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.03.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $12,239,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

