Atomic Wallet Coin Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $6,044.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00108786 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,397.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

