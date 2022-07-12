AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE AZO opened at $2,160.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,040.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,016.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.