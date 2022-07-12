Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Foster & Motley Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,468 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 2.80% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $33,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

