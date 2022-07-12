Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 2,939 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $52,167.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,266 shares in the company, valued at $909,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $398,369.25.

CDMO traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 526,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

