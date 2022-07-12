Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of high end of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.86 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLS. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.