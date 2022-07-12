Axe (AXE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Axe has traded up 87.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $94,251.42 and approximately $9.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00242719 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

