AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AXS opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,048,000 after acquiring an additional 54,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,093,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,280,000 after buying an additional 381,511 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,866,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,164,000 after purchasing an additional 43,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

