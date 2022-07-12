Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.90.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

