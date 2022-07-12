B. Riley Downgrades Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $131.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.88.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.20. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $105.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

