Baader Bank Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($53.00) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($67.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($60.70) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($59.00) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($82.00) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($52.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday.

BAS stock traded down €1.65 ($1.65) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €41.27 ($41.27). The stock had a trading volume of 3,447,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 52 week low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a 52 week high of €69.52 ($69.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

