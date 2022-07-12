Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 22,292 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

MDT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.65. The company had a trading volume of 94,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

