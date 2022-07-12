Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 74,831 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.39% of MakeMyTrip worth $67,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,621 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 111,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 788,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMYT traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,820. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

MMYT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

