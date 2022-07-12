Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,682 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $58,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $80.23. 144,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,689,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

