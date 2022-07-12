Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,240 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $50,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 65.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. 8,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on NATI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

