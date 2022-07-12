Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 1,031,178 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,031,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.63% of Duke Realty worth $140,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,219. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

