Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 11,993 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,911,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $76,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,929.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $2,917,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $2,703,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CureVac by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 51,856 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:CVAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. 10,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,783. CureVac has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

