Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 18,443 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 778,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,443 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $33,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 571.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. 11,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,203. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

