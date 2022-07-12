Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 132,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,533,755 shares.The stock last traded at $6.57 and had previously closed at $6.81.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,709,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 393,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 144,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

