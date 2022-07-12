Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.04

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 39248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.40) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.20 ($6.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.