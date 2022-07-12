Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.04

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 39248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.40) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.20 ($6.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

