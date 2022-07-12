Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.49

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 26444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.