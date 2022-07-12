Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 355612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $703.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3,316.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.