Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.51. The stock had a trading volume of 197,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

