Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $21,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $352.82. 71,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.60. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

