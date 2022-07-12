Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,682,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 508,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 208,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares during the period.

KBWB traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,579. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

