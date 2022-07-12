Bank Hapoalim BM Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. 32,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,125. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

