Bank Hapoalim BM Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,658. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $334.52. The firm has a market cap of $310.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

