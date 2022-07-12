Bank Hapoalim BM Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,480 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.29. The stock had a trading volume of 118,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average of $138.92. The company has a market cap of $346.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

