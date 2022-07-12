Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 66,742 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 441.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,742 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.13% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.74. 3,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,034. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

