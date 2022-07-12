Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 6,072 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 795,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,679,580. The company has a market capitalization of $254.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

