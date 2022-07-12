Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of OZK opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

