BankUnited, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

BankUnited has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankUnited to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

BKU stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.26. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BankUnited by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in BankUnited by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BankUnited to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

