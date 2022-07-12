BankUnited, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.
BankUnited has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankUnited to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
BKU stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.26. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $46.75.
In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BankUnited by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in BankUnited by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BankUnited to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.
BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
