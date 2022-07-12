Barclays Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $143.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $146.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MMM. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.43.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $129.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.52. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.