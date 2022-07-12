Barclays Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $230.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.50.

LII opened at $215.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $345.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.71.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

