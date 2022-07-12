Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €59.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($59.00) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($66.00) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of BAS opened at €41.27 ($41.27) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a 52-week low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a 52-week high of €69.52 ($69.52).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

