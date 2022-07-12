Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €52.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($67.00) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($59.00) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday.

BAS traded down €1.65 ($1.65) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €41.27 ($41.27). The company had a trading volume of 3,447,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of €47.39 and a 200-day moving average of €55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Basf has a 1-year low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a 1-year high of €69.52 ($69.52).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

